Meghan Markle's lifestyle rebrand 'authenticity' questioned by Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart roasts Meghan Markle while praising Gwyneth Paltrow

Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart has taken a thinly veiled swipe at Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show and brand.

The Duchess of Sussex has rebranded herself as a lifestyle guru with her new brand, As Ever, and her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In the show, released in March, Meghan was seen hosting her celebrity pals, cooking, gardening, and sharing tips for viewers and her pals. Her brand, As Ever, sells products like organic honey, crepe mix, flower sprinkles, jams, and more.

Now, in a new interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha didn’t exactly give her seal of approval when asked about Meghan’s new endeavors.

When asked about Meghan’s show and brand, the media mogul said, "Meghan, I don't really know very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about."

Sharing what seemed like thinly veiled criticism as words of wisdom, she continued, "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

In contrast to her opinion about Meghan, Martha had only praise for Gwyneth Paltrow, who successfully runs her lifestyle brand Goop alongside an acting career.

"Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses,” she said.

“She’s admired. She won an Oscar for heaven’s sake as an actress! She’s pretty powerful,” she gushed.

Regarding having Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow as competitors in the lifestyle genre, Martha Stewart said, "I don't mind. Good luck."