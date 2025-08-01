Who is Harriet Sperling, the future daughter-in-law of Princess Anne?

Harriet Sperling with Peter Phillips

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, has announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling, a pediatric nurse and freelance writer.

The couple, who began dating in May 2024, confirmed their engagement on August 1.

According to reports, both families including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed.

No wedding date has yet been set.

Sperling, 45, was first publicly linked to Phillips when they appeared hand‑in‑hand at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

Since then, they have attended a series of high‑profile events together, including Wimbledon and Royal Ascot, where Sperling made her carriage procession debut alongside senior royals.

Princess Anne: File photo

Born November 15, 1977, Peter is the eldest child of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips.

He does not hold a royal title due to his parents’ decision to decline one at his birth.

While he and his sister Zara Tindall do not carry out official royal duties, Princess Anne remains one of the most respected working royals, known for decades of service in equestrian sports and charitable work.

Sperling, who has a daughter, Georgia, from a previous relationship, has been warmly welcomed into royal circles.

Her elegance and poise at royal engagements have drawn praise, and insiders say the couple appears deeply committed after more than a year together.



