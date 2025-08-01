King Charles, Prince Harry find rare common ground

Prince Harry and King Charles have reportedly found rare common ground in their mutual disdain for a former royal aide, Angela Kelly, once Queen Elizabeth II’s personal dresser and confidante.

Kelly, a longtime palace fixture, was portrayed as a "troublemaker" in Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare.

He detailed a tense episode involving Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara, claiming Kelly became “obstructive” and delayed access to the chosen headpiece.

Harry further accused her of being adept at “planting stories” in the press.

Although Kelly never publicly responded to the allegations, she was known for her close relationship with the late Queen, having served her for two decades.

Following Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, Kelly was initially allowed to remain in a grace-and-favor residence on the Windsor Estate. However, royal insiders later claimed she was “swiftly evicted.”

Speculation about her fall from grace intensified this week with news that she has been excluded from a major exhibition planned for 2026 to celebrate what would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday.

The fashion showcase, the most comprehensive ever mounted on the monarch’s wardrobe, is being led by Caroline de Guitaut, who lacks Kelly’s styling background.

Royal sources say King Charles “isn’t a fan” of Kelly and deliberately left her out, a decision that aligns with Harry’s past grievances and may serve to smooth tensions amid ongoing peace talks between father and son.

Harry recalled feeling "awed and grateful" after the tiara offer but said Kelly’s actions left him wary: “She held all the cards.”