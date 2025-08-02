Meghan Markle urged to 'step back' & 'let the dust settle' as Netflix deal falls apart

Meghan Markle advised to step away from spotlight

Meghan Markle has received advice from several brand experts as her lifestyle show and Netflix deal fall apart.

The Duchess of Sussex’s attempt to quickly establish herself with lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, her brand As Ever, and the podcast interviews have fallen apart with Netflix deal ending by the end of 2025.

Now, Tony Nicolls, who heads Good Talent Media PR agency, has advised the wife of Prince Harry to take some time away from the spotlight.

As reported by the DailyMail, Tony said, “She needs less self-promotion, not more.”

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, Tony noted, “They haven't had good advice regarding their image to date,” adding that they need to “stop, rethink and let the dust settle.”

“Until they know what their brand really is, they should step back. We would give that advice to any brand owner,” he added.

Moreover, Nicole Reaney of InsideOut PR also told the outlet that the Duchess of Sussex’s current image is of a “grating persona.”

Adding, “It all stemmed from turning her shoulder from the Royal Family, her own family, and the declaration for privacy, and persistent attempts to 'make news.'"

“It may even be worthwhile returning to her acting roots, but I believe a bit of distance from media and personal brand reflection would be a good move for her right now,” Nicole stated.