Prince Harry, Meghan can still land major deals despite Netflix exit, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can still make comeback due to 'global fame'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can make a major comeback despite the expiration of their $100 million Netflix deal, according to a PR expert.

Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up, told the Express that the Sussexes can still sign deals with Netflix’s competitors as they still attract "interest worldwide."

"The Sussexes’ joint brand is tarnished, but they still command enormous interest worldwide," he explained.

"They’ve alienated both traditional royal supporters and progressive audiences who initially championed them. Their global fame is enormous, and they can still reinvent and attract new deals," he suggested.

"Netflix’s loss might be someone else’s gain, Apple TV+, Amazon, or even a return to more traditional media, such as acting, for Meghan," he remarked.

"Never count out the Sussexes," he concluded.

Meghan and Prince Harry signed their deal with Netflix after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

The Sussexes first put out their highly anticipated documentary, Harry & Meghan, in 2022. It was an instant hit and broke records for viewership numbers for a Netflix documentary.

The couple has since released The Heart of Invictus, a documentary about Harry’s Invictus Games, Polo, a documentary about the Duke of Sussex’s favourite game, and Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

While Meghan Markle's show did reach the top ten most-viewed shows of the week, it only garnered 5.3 million viewers worldwide in total. Meanwhile, both Prince Harry’s projects performed much worse, with under 500,000 views in the first few months of release.