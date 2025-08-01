Princess Anne's son confirms his engagement

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips has confirmed his engagement with Harriet Sperling, after just a year of dating.

Zara Tindall’s brother has two daughters from his previous marriage.

According to the Hello magazine, the statement issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin reads, "Mr. Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms. Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.”

King Charles nephew Peter is believed to have started dating Harriet in 2024 after first meeting at a sporting event.

The couple made their debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, and they were seen walking hand-in-hand as they supported Zara Tindall.

At the time, a friend of Peter's had said the royal has met someone "recently" and they are "spending time together", but it's too early to be anything more at this stage.

Previously, Peter was married to Autumn Kelly, and they share two daughters, Savannah and Isla.

They married in 2008, however, confirmed their separation in February 2020, with their divorce settled in June 2021.