Buckingham Palace highlights Prince Edward's role as Patron of London

Prince Edward has been a Patron of The London Gardens Society since September 2022

Syeda Waniya
August 02, 2025

Prince Edward honors London's green legacy in recent royal visit

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh visited two of the most vibrant gardens in Sutton.

Highlighting the efforts of King Charles’ younger brother, Buckingham Palace shared a glimpse of his visit on Instagram.

The official handle of the royal family posted a video clip showing delightful appearance by the Patron of London Gardens Society.

Alongside the video, the caption read, “Visiting wonderful gardens of The London Gardens Society!”

“As Patron of the London Gardens Society, The Duke visited YourSpace Sutton Community Garden and the garden at The Baitul Futuh Mosque,” it further read.

About the Sutton visit, the statement revealed, “In Sutton, His Royal Highness met volunteers as well as representatives from Alzheimer’s Support Group, Tennyson Care Home residents and @dofeuk participants, all of whom utilise the community garden.”

However, at the mosque Prince Edward “planted an English Rose Bush to honour the mosque’s green legacy, before presenting them an award for the ‘Best Display of Annual Plants and Flowers’.”

It is worth mentioning that the duke of Edinburgh has been a Patron of The London Gardens Society since September 2022.

