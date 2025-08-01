Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness

Prince William is being mocked after new figures revealed a 26% rise in the number of people living on London’s streets, a development that his detractors say undercuts his high-profile initiative to end homelessness.

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seized on the report to question the effectiveness of William's efforts.

"Oh dear! Where is William to show them how to end homelessness?" tweeted user Zandi Sussex in a post that quickly gained traction on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user quipped, "Maybe that’s why he wants to move to a huge castle… to end homelessness," in a sarcastic nod to the royal lifestyle.

The criticism comes as a pointed response to recent online attacks targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have frequently been scrutinized for their lifestyle and advocacy work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

Supporters of Harry and Meghan argue the backlash is a tit-for-tat rebuttal to the criticism the couple endures.

The debate underscores growing tensions between supporters of the royal brothers, whose diverging public roles continue to attract intense scrutiny.

In 2023, Prince William launched Homewards, a five-year project seeking to end homelessness in Britain, saying he was following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana who had alerted him to the crisis when he was a child.

William, the eldest son of King Charles and the heir to the throne, said the "Homewards" scheme would work in six towns and cities and develop new solutions that could be used across the country.