When will Prince William become king?

Prince William will become king after his father, King Charles, either passes away or chooses to abdicate.

However, according to British media reports, abdication is not currently on the monarch’s mind.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer last year, King Charles continues to carry out his royal duties without showing any signs of slowing down.

Given his health condition, it appears the monarch intends to remain on the throne until his final breath, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles became king of the United Kingdom the moment his mother died at the age of 96 in September 2022.

Similarly, when King Charles passes away, Operation Menai Bridge will be activated for the funeral and succession plan for King Charles.

Charles waited almost 74 years to become king, which was longer than any previous heir.

Less than two years after becoming the king, Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

Prince William is unlikely to wait as much as his father did to become the king.

In the event of King Charles' death, the UK would activate Operation Menai Bridge, a secret plan named after a Welsh bridge.

Prince William will immediately become the king and he would address the nation without any delay.

The country would plunge into mourning and Charles' body would be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

Nine days later a grand state funeral would take place before Charles is laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

The UK would prepare for King William's coronation and money and stamps would be reprinted with his face.

Kate Middleton would officially become queen and Prince George would step into the role of heir to the throne.



























