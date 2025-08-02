 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reacts to Martha Stewart's remarks

Meghan Markle had also released a cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan', on Netflix

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Meghan Markle reacts to Martha Stewarts remarks
Meghan Markle reacts to Martha Stewart's remarks

A royal insider has disclosed Meghan Markle’s true feelings over Martha Stewart remarks about the duchess.

According to a report by the OK! Magazine, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has reacted after the businesswoman questioned the Duchess of Sussex's "authenticity" in launching her brand As Ever.

The royal insider has claimed Meghan was "stung" by Martha Stewart words.

As per media reports, "Martha essentially said Gwyneth Paltrow's the real thing — and Meghan’s not," the source noted to Rob Shuter's Substack.

When Stewart was asked what she thinks about Meghan entering the lifestyle space, to which she replied, "Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about."

She went on saying, "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

Martha Stewart worked for "decades" to build her company, so "if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again."

Besides As Ever, Prince Harry’s sweetheart released a cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix in March to mixed reviews.

Meghan Markle urged to 'step back' & 'let the dust settle' as Netflix deal falls apart
Meghan Markle urged to 'step back' & 'let the dust settle' as Netflix deal falls apart
King Charles, Prince Harry find rare common ground
King Charles, Prince Harry find rare common ground
Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness
Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness
Kate Middleton's brother left stunned by his son's growth
Kate Middleton's brother left stunned by his son's growth
Meghan Markle's lifestyle rebrand 'authenticity' questioned by Martha Stewart video
Meghan Markle's lifestyle rebrand 'authenticity' questioned by Martha Stewart
Who is Harriet Sperling, the future daughter-in-law of Princess Anne?
Who is Harriet Sperling, the future daughter-in-law of Princess Anne?
Prince Harry, Meghan can still land major deals despite Netflix exit, says expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan can still land major deals despite Netflix exit, says expert
Princess Anne's son confirms his engagement
Princess Anne's son confirms his engagement