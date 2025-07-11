King Charles could bring 'magical sparkle' if he blesses Prince Harry

King Charles’ attendance at the Invictus Games 2026 could be great for Prince Harry, says an insider.

Despite the father-son issues, if the Duke of Sussex is able to convince His Majesty to grace his presence, it would create a multiplier effect.

"We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games,” Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, tells PEOPLE. “We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come.”

She adds: “I’ve seen the impact. His passion is unsurpassed. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well.”

"He founded it and put on the first Games in 2014. That was his vision that's been realized, and it's just grown and grown and grown," Helliwell continues.

"So to have it back in the U.K. for this eighth iteration, I think, is really special. I think it's going to be a really special moment for the whole country. But particularly, I think a real sense of pride for him in seeing just how far that movement has come."

"Again, we're two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who's going to be there. But obviously, we'd be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time,” she added.