Sophie Wessex talks heart over Bosnian genocide

Sophie Wessex talks heart about Bosnian genocide

Sophie Wessex is sending a message of hope to the people of Bosnia.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who arrived

at Srebrenica, Bosnia, marking 30 years since more than 8,000 were slaughtered in a Genocide in 1990s, is landing the nation for its courage.

The Duchess also spoke about the families of those whose bodies are still missing after the war.

Sophie told the families: "I know the political landscape is very complex but as you say this is a human thing, this should transcend all politics.

She said: "This anniversary gives an opportunity to raise awareness."

Sophie then extended a warm hug for the families.

And told them: "Whilst there is hope I'm sure you will continue to work together with such kindness and humanity."

Meanwhile, a senior official at the British Embassy in Sarajevo said: "It demonstrates the resilience and struggle women play in pushing for peace and justice,"