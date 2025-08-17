 
Geo News

Where will Prince William live when he becomes King?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently moving to Forest Lodge

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 17, 2025

Where will Prince William live when he becomes King?
Where will Prince William live when he becomes King?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to move into a new home after three years at Adelaide Cottage.

Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate, has also confirmed the reports, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Now, the Mirror has reported that Prince William will continue to live at Forest Lodge when he becomes King.

Supporting its claims, the report says the mansion in a corner of Windsor Great Park was described as the family's "forever home."

The insider tells BBC, "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter.”

The report further says, "It's an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

Kate and William see this as a move for the long-term and view Forest Lodge as their forever home, the publication also believes

It added it will be where Kate and William plan to live as a family when the Prince and Princess of Wales become King and Queen.

Prince William, Harry's best friend lands in big trouble
Prince William, Harry's best friend lands in big trouble
Expert calls out ‘With Love, Meghan': ‘Swirling mass!'
Expert calls out ‘With Love, Meghan': ‘Swirling mass!'
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage
Meghan Markle, Harry deal: 'Netflix may be trying to manage a soft exit' video
Meghan Markle, Harry deal: 'Netflix may be trying to manage a soft exit'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal
Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past
Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past
Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals
Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'