Where will Prince William live when he becomes King?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to move into a new home after three years at Adelaide Cottage.

Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate, has also confirmed the reports, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Now, the Mirror has reported that Prince William will continue to live at Forest Lodge when he becomes King.

Supporting its claims, the report says the mansion in a corner of Windsor Great Park was described as the family's "forever home."

The insider tells BBC, "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter.”

The report further says, "It's an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

Kate and William see this as a move for the long-term and view Forest Lodge as their forever home, the publication also believes

It added it will be where Kate and William plan to live as a family when the Prince and Princess of Wales become King and Queen.