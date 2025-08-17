James Middleton releases statement after Kate, Prince William's decision

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton has released a statement after his sister the Princess of Wales and Prince William decided to move into a new home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to leave Adelaide Cottage after three years.

Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the reports, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Amid this decision, Kate Middleton’s brother shared a throwback photo with his pet dogs, saying “Going on an adventure? I know just the place! Where are my favourite UK dog-friendly hiking destinations?”

He further said, “I've put them all together in a handy little blog. I hope it helps you on your next #TheGreatOutpaws adventure - and don't forget to share your photos and videos for a chance to win our summer giveaway!”

James Middleton concludes, “Can you guess where this photo was taken?”

Commenting on Kate and William’s move, a source tells BBC, "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times."