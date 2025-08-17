 
Geo News

James Middleton releases statement after Kate, Prince William's decision

Kensington Palace has confirmed the reports about Kate Middleton and Prince William

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 17, 2025

James Middleton releases statement after Kate, Prince Williams decision
James Middleton releases statement after Kate, Prince William's decision

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton has released a statement after his sister the Princess of Wales and Prince William decided to move into a new home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to leave Adelaide Cottage after three years.

Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the reports, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Amid this decision, Kate Middleton’s brother shared a throwback photo with his pet dogs, saying “Going on an adventure? I know just the place! Where are my favourite UK dog-friendly hiking destinations?”

He further said, “I've put them all together in a handy little blog. I hope it helps you on your next #TheGreatOutpaws adventure - and don't forget to share your photos and videos for a chance to win our summer giveaway!”

James Middleton concludes, “Can you guess where this photo was taken?”

Commenting on Kate and William’s move, a source tells BBC, "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times."

Meghan Markle, Harry deal: 'Netflix may be trying to manage a soft exit' video
Meghan Markle, Harry deal: 'Netflix may be trying to manage a soft exit'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal
Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past
Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past
Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals
Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?
Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry