Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry alone in a 'sensitive' row?

Why Meghan Markle stays silent over Prince Harry's 'sensitive' row?

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s reaction over husband Prince Harry’s 'sensitive' charity row, saying the duchess is “taking a back seat.”

Prince Harry co-founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

The duke quit as a patron in March following a dispute with the chair of the board, Sophie Chandauka. She accused Harry and Sentebale's trustees of bullying, misogyny and racism.

However, Britain's charity regulator said it had found no evidence of bullying at the charity, but criticised all parties for allowing a dispute to become public.

Amid this row, Meghan has not made any public statement about the dispute which veteran royal expert Jennie Bond believed was a very deliberate decision.

Jennie said, according to the GB News, “This is a very sensitive issue all round. Sentebale was Harry’s charity from the start, along with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso.”

The royal expert added, “The allegations of misogyny and misogynoir - both discounted by the charity commission - make this an even more sensitive issue for Meghan to become involved with,” the expert observed.

"So I think she has wisely taken a back seat on this and left it to her husband.”