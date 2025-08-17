Meghan Markle under fire from author she admired

Meghan Markle's reaction revealed on Tina Brown flak

Meghan Markle has been under the spotlight since she met with Prince Harry; several commentators have called out the Duchess of Sussex for various reasons.



But what stung the most, sources previously told The Express, was from the author she admired, Tina Brown, a former editor of Vanity Fair and Tatler.

In an earlier appearance on The Ankler podcast with Janice Min, the writer, who penned a biography on the late Princess Diana, with whom she shared a friendly bond, too, said, "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She's flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

The scathing attack reportedly left the Suits actress devastated, particularly given her admiration aside, the star read Tina's book on her late mother-in-law to understand her husband Prince Harry's connection with her.

Neil Sean, who is a royal commentator, quoted sources describing the 44-year-old as “inconsolable with tears and at the same time outraged."

He continued, "Meghan was bereft because she'd admired Tina Brown and in particular read her books simply because of her connection to Princess Diana and get this."

"Because she wanted to find a better connection so she could understand her husband Prince Harry and how he felt about his mother," the royal expert noted.

Tina had also previously called out Meghan and Harry for stepping away from the royal family.

"Diana would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they [he and Meghan] have taken," the author said in an interview with the Daily Beast in 2022.