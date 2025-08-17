Source exposes Prince William, Kate's difficult problem since finishing cancer treatment

 
Hiba Anjum
August 17, 2025

A well placed insider has just revealed the biggest problem Prince William and Kate Middleton have been facing since she finished cancer treatment.

The source spoke about this with the BBC and according to Marie Claire noted that the Windsor’s have selected King Edward VIII’s gothic-revival mansion Fort Belvedere to use as an escape from memories of difficult times.

“Windsor has become their home,” the source began by saying.

“However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.”

For those unversed, this residence is the exact same where Kate recuperated from was preferred due to its proximity to Prince George’s school.

But, “moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter...It's an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

It is also being said by the same source that the residence is a long term commitment because they “will not have any live-in staff as they focus on creating as private a family home as is possible.”

Not to mention, they are slated to be planning a “market price rent” agreement after Prince William ascends the throne, for they will not be moving into Buckingham Palace. 

For those still unversed with Kate Middleton’s battle against cancer, she is said to have undergone preventative chemotherapy after a planned abdominal procedure.

While the princess has not shared any details of her battle, her some staffers did attempt to access her private medical files leading to official action. 

