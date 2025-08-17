King Charles’ ex-employee explains why he won’t host Trump at Buckingham Palace

The real reason King Charles’ refuses to host Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace has just been shared by a former employee privy to the matter.

The ex-employee in question is Paul Burell, a man that served not just Queen Elizabeth as her footman at just 18-years-old but also served Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles.

He didn’t leave his post as Princess Diana’s butler until her death in 1997.

On behalf of Genting Casino the former staffer explained the reason is because “Buckingham Palace is in a 10-year plan to be refurbished. It’s being rewired, re-plumbed, and refurbished as it hasn’t been upgraded since the turn of the century.”

“Work will continue to disrupt Palace life for the next three years. It is costing £369 million ($500 million) by way of an uplift to the sovereign grant to refurbish 775 rooms, and whilst that’s happening, the royal household can’t entertain on a large scale.”

“The last phase, which is currently underway, is the queen’s wing, which is the south wing where her late Majesty lived with Prince Philip. The Palace is a mess, and that’s why they’re using Windsor as a backup. Buckingham Palace will be ready again to receive a state visit in 2027.”

He didn’t end there and admitted that, instead, “Windsor Castle is the stage setting until 2027 for all state visits, including that of President Trump.” Even though “Windsor Castle is more informal in lots of ways as the royals consider it to be a family home, and yet it’s 1000 years old.” Still “It will bring back memories for Trump of meeting our late queen there on his last visit which both he and the queen very much enjoyed.”

“She found him very amusing. She loved having President Reagan there in 1982. American presidents traditionally have visited the queen’s private home at Windsor Castle.”

“I think Trump will feel that he’s been welcomed and accepted into their home. After all, this is the House of Windsor. This is Windsor Castle. It’s 1000 years old, older than anything in America. So I think Trump will be more impressed than going to Buckingham Palace, which isn’t that old and not as impressive as Windsor Castle.”

Before concluding Mr Burell also added “It’s just a short hop from Heathrow when Air Force One lands there. I think Trump will enjoy staying in the familiar surroundings of the Lancaster suite, where he and Melania stayed previously. It has the most magnificent view from its windows straight down the Long Walk. So no, I don’t think he will be bothered at all. I think he will be more impressed with Windsor Castle.”