Prince William, Kate Middleton now showing their ‘true colors' to the British public

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s personal decision does not bode over well

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made people around their new estate incredibly angry it seems.

For those unversed, the cottages around the 300-year-old Forest Lodge were being rented out by the Crown Estate. However with the Windsors now slated to move in, “They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move.”

The source also admitted that it came as a shock because people “were not expecting it.”

But given Prince William’s position in the line of Succession, “those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

For those unversed, the couple were only recently announced to be moving for Adelaide Cottage, to Forest Lodge which is considered a “considerable upgrade” in a report by Marie Claire.

It has a “chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court, Venetian windows, and extensive grounds.”

However the Express called it the couple showing their “true colors”.

“In a move showing the couple's true colors, they are paying for the move to the new home themselves and rent at no extra cost to the taxpayer,” the outlet had reported.