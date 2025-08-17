Queen Camilla's role in King Charles' monarchy comes out

The real role Queen Camilla plays in King Charles’ life comes to light

Queen Camilla reportedly has had a monumental role when it comes to serving King Charles’ monarchy, and an expert has just brought all of this to light.

The commentator in question is Ian Pelham Turner, and he believes the King’s wife has been tasked with something, far more personal.

“Charles has great humanity,” the expert started by saying, in a Zoom call with Express. “And I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that's what Camilla has done more than anything.”

He also added, “think what is happening at the moment, and it's just my inkling, there's nothing I can sort of prove, and say, 'this is the case,' but I get the feeling at the moment, that she's seeing William trying to create issues and she's told Charles to stop it.”

Near the end Mr Turner also shared some hopeful words for King Charles’ time on the throne, given his cancer battle and added, “I want Charles to have his time, I get it, I think in a lot of ways, he is a very good King, I really do, and I think, where he's come in his life now”.

Especially “with Camilla by his side,” because “Camilla is a much stronger person, I think, for him,” he added before signing off as well.