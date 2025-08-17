Prince Andrew warned against going against the man who holds his future: ‘Lie low’

Prince Andrew has been handed another stern warning about the dangers of going against King Charles

Prince Andrew has just been handed a large amount of backlash, and warned against going against his brother King Charles.

According to GB News, royal commentator and body language expert Jennie Bond made this warning public and it’s come after the release of Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Even right now “His best course of action is to lie low,” she started by saying.

The commentator also slipped in a titbit about the clicking timebomb following the Duke and admitted that he should “enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother asks.”

At the same time “if he is still invited to family gatherings, he would do well to forego the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background.”

“In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven’t seen a shred of it yet,” Ms Bond also clapped back by saying.

The conversation also moved towards Ms Bond expressing her feelings about the Duke’s future, his titles, residence and much more.

“I'm not sure that taking his Dukedom away would serve any great purpose, other than making the King look particularly vindictive, and causing Parliament to spend time on an issue that doesn't affect the rest of us” she added. “MPs surely have better things to do?”

Because “he has already been sacked by his mother, stripped of his military appointments and banned from using his HRH in any official capacity.”

Following King Charles’ sucession, “the King, has cut off his allowance and his security costs and wants him out of Royal Lodge. You could argue that he has already paid a hefty price.”

Even his children have not escaped scrutiny Ms Bond added, “For his two daughters, this latest slew of lurid allegations must be hard to take.”

But “they have done nothing wrong and are popular with the rest of the family — and with much of the public,” she added before concluding too.