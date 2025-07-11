Jessica Simpson marks her special day with big announcement

Jessica Simpson celebrates special day with surprise announcement

Jessica Simpson is celebrating herself with a surprise announcement for her fans.

The songstress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to mark her 42nd birthday with an appealing video.

In the celebratory post, Jessica teased new music while revealing the title of her upcoming song.

"To start off my 45th year’round the sun, Imma gonna bright side the journey of life by choosin’ to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY," Jessica wrote.

She took the moment to announce the release of the second part of her LP, Nashville Canyon, whose first part was debuted in March.

"I’ve been patiently waitin’ for y’all to get a dose of #FADE from the upcomin’ journey through #NashvilleCanyon, Part 2," she added.

She also posted a video of herself relaxing in a bathtub while wearing a faux fur coat and posing while she can be seen lip syncing to her forthcoming song Fade.

In the clip, she also wrote the name of her new song on the bathtub wall with bright red lipstick.