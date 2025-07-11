Prince William fears regarding Harry, Meghan Markle marriage come true

Prince William’s doubts about Meghan Markle’s true intentions now validated

Prince William’s fears regarding Meghan Markle’s true intentions came true after Lady Elizabeth Anson, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, spoke of the late monarch’s true feelings about the Duchess of Sussex.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex relationship started to fall apart when Harry and Meghan first started dating, per royal expert Phil Dampier.

According to OK! Magazine, William was worried about Meghan’s intentions from the start, which caused the brothers to drift apart.

“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years: that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier said following Anson’s interview.

“She saw, as a stepping stone, getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune,” he continued.

“And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about… but to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the queen is really dynamite.”

In a bombshell interview she gave before her death, Anson spoke of the same concerns that William had regarding Meghan, saying in a posthumous interview that the Queen was “very worried” about Meghan joining the royal family.

“When I spoke with the queen, she said she is not at all content,” Anson said of Queen’s reaction on Harry marrying Meghan.

“Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way,” she added.

“Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother,” she added. “She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the queen told me this, how she was so saddened.”