Prince Harry expected to finally reunite with King Charles at key event

Prince Harry, King Charles invited at same event amid ongoing feud

Prince Harry may reunite with his estranged cancer-stricken father, King Charles, at the 2027 Invictus Games, set to be held in Birmingham.

The Duke of Sussex has not confirmed his appearance at the games but the CEO of Invictus Games in Birmingham is hopeful that he will attend the event.

As for the monarch and the rest of the royal family members, Helen Helliwell says she is not sure if they would come since 2027 is two years away.

"We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games,” she told People Magazine. “We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come.”

"I’ve seen the impact,” Helliwell said of Harry, the Duke of Sussex. “His passion is unsurpassed.”

“He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community.

“So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well.”

On Charles’ possible appearance at the games, Helliwell said the royal family members are "supporters of the Armed Forces.”

“They’ve been supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014,” she shared, before adding, "Again, we're two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who's going to be there.”

“But obviously, we'd be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time.”