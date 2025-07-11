Meghan Markle tracking customer data, harvesting, and ‘selling'

Meghan Markle gets exposed as As Ever gets called out

Meghan Markle has been hit with a big allegation surrounding user data privacy.

This claim has been made by the magazine Private Eye, in their most latest edition.

According to the outlet this suspicion comes from the fact that, “unlike the vast majority of shopping websites, As Ever didn't initially display a 'sold out' sign; instead, it let customers make the full order, including payment details, before emailing them to tell them they were out of luck.”

For those unversed, this means that a number of people went as far as to type in their credit card information, mobile numbers, IP addresses and also their landlines or postal addresses before being notified that things were sold out.

The magazine also added that, information like considered products or purchased may also be included. Right alongside "size or style choices, as well as overall shopping or purchase habits.”

Not to mention birth dates are also demanded whenever anyone wants to browse the wine section. However, apart from that, As Ever is also know to get “the date, time, and location of your visit” including the “devices you use to connect” as well.

“Geolocation data such as IP address and shipping address” is also part of the parcel. Right alongside “site account login credentials and payment details such as a credit card number”.

What is pertinent to mention is that the user is allowed to opt out but should they not, the company themselves reveal “we may engage in certain marketing activities that may be considered 'selling', or 'targeted advertising'.”

"It will also be on file should Markle ever decide to sell the firm,” Private Eye added as well.