Sussex insider reacts to claims Meghan Markle married Harry for fame

Royal source shares two cents on bizarre speculations about Meghan Markle

A Sussex insider has come forward, pushing back against claims that Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to become rich and famous.

The claimed were made by royal biographer Phil Dampier, who told The Sun that Prince William was suspicious of Meghan from the beginning.

Dampier cited an interview by Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, in which she said that the monarch had doubts about Meghan’s intentions.

He said the Prince of Wales had same doubts, adding that he believed Meghan didn’t plan to stay in the royal family.

Referring to Anson's interview, Dampier said, “I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family."

He added, “She saw as a stepping stone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about.”

The expert also claimed that William’s stance on Meghan caused tension between him and Harry.

“And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite,” he said.

However, an insider has debunked the expert’s claims, saying that they are baseless and only reflects Dampier’s personal opinions.

“The opinions of Mr. Dampier are just that, opinions. They are completely without merit and not grounded in fact,” the Sussex source shared, per News.com.au.

“There is no way Mr. Dampier, nor anyone at the Sun newspaper, could possibly know what the Duchess’ intentions were or are, about anything.”