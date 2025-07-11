Prince William breaks yet another royal tradition at key event

Prince William makes move as he breaks key royal rule at recent event

Prince William took a bold decision as he chose to break a royal tradition at the state banquet held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prince of Wales opted not to wear the traditional Windsor uniform and instead he went for a classic white tie look.

According to report by Mail Online, Kate Middleton’s husband did not go for the royal navy tailcoat worn by King Charles and other senior royals at the event.

A palace insider shared that the move was intentional and reflected the Prince of Wales’s more modern approach to royal duties.

"His Royal Highness dressed appropriately, but does not need to match his father on all occasions,” the source said.

"It's no secret that William does not feel hidebound by tradition. He respects tradition, but does not believe that we always have to follow it,” they added.

Previously, it was reported that William wants to modernise how things work and make the monarchy simpler and more in touch with today’s world.

GB News reported that the Prince has been quietly thinking about how to move the institution forward.

Sources close to the future King revealed that he hopes to review the way Buckingham Palace is run and update old systems that haven’t changed in many years.

"When the moment comes, he'll want to do it his way: genuinely, not just following a script," a pal of William told The Times.