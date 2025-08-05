Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Buckingham Palace has maintained a conspicuous silence in response to the bombshell allegations made in the upcoming biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a move widely seen as an effort to distance the royal institution from fresh waves of scandal and media scrutiny.

Authored by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, the book paints a damaging portrait of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

From Ferguson’s alleged pursuit of famous men like Tiger Woods, John F. Kennedy Jr., George Clooney, and Kevin Costner, to her reported “raunchy” behavior and lingering loyalty to Andrew, the book has reignited scrutiny over the former couple’s turbulent lives.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

More troubling for the Palace are claims of a physical altercation between Prince Harry and Andrew, stemming from a reported insult directed at Meghan Markle.

Harry has vehemently denied the allegation and may pursue legal action, but the palace has issued no statements of support for any involved parties.

This silence may be a calculated attempt to shield the monarchy from further reputational damage.

With Prince Andrew already marred by his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of misconduct, and Ferguson’s name resurfacing in sensational headlines, royal officials appear unwilling to intervene or offer public defenses.

By staying quiet, Buckingham Palace signals its intent to keep a safe distance from the embattled Yorks , and from a book poised to stir yet another royal storm.