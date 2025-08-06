 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose popularity in new low

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are branded unrelatable to local public

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 06, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose popularity in new low
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose popularity in new low

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity has reached a new low as actors do not want to play them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lookalikes are not available in the market as photographer Alison Jackson prepared to stage a show based on the Royals at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Daily Mail quotes her saying: "I have a couple of 'Prince Williams' who've come forward and they look quite good, but no 'Meghan' or 'Harry' has turned up.

"I think that people don't like Meghan, they don't trust her and they think she's an operator who sucks everything she can out of Harry."

Jackson then went on the reveal that Meghan and Harry are not relatable: “As Meghan gets more and more assertive, the lookalikes disappear. They've probably all cut their hair short and look different."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle ‘drama' triggers birthday distance from Royals
Meghan Markle ‘drama' triggers birthday distance from Royals
Meghan Markle birthday brings question on success rate
Meghan Markle birthday brings question on success rate
Sarah Ferguson is strong pillar for Royals, says expert
Sarah Ferguson is strong pillar for Royals, says expert
Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine
Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine
Piers Morgan's response to allegations against Sarah Ferguson still awaited
Piers Morgan's response to allegations against Sarah Ferguson still awaited
Prince Harry risks Princess Anne's ire with upcoming decision
Prince Harry risks Princess Anne's ire with upcoming decision
Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
King Charles warns Prince William against mistake he made as Prince of Wales video
King Charles warns Prince William against mistake he made as Prince of Wales