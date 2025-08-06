Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose popularity in new low

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity has reached a new low as actors do not want to play them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lookalikes are not available in the market as photographer Alison Jackson prepared to stage a show based on the Royals at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Daily Mail quotes her saying: "I have a couple of 'Prince Williams' who've come forward and they look quite good, but no 'Meghan' or 'Harry' has turned up.

"I think that people don't like Meghan, they don't trust her and they think she's an operator who sucks everything she can out of Harry."

Jackson then went on the reveal that Meghan and Harry are not relatable: “As Meghan gets more and more assertive, the lookalikes disappear. They've probably all cut their hair short and look different."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.