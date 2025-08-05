Piers Morgan’s response to allegations against Sarah Ferguson still awaited

Outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan, known for his fiery commentary on everything from politics to the royal family, has remained silent after being named in a bombshell new biography about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The forthcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, alleges that Sarah Ferguson confided in Morgan about her fascination with golf legend Tiger Woods.

According to the book, the Duchess of York described Woods as “gorgeous” and even flew 1,500 miles just to meet him, a claim reportedly shared directly with Morgan during a private conversation.

While the book details a list of high-profile men Ferguson was said to be interested in, including John F. Kennedy Jr., Kevin Costner, and George Clooney, it is the mention of Morgan that has raised eyebrows, especially given his well-known tendency to comment publicly on royal matters.

Despite the revelation, Morgan has yet to acknowledge or comment on the claims made in the book.

His silence is notable, considering his frequent critiques of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other royal figures in both his columns and broadcast appearances.

As Entitled prepares for its August 14 release, Morgan’s unexpected silence is drawing attention for its sensational claims and high-profile names.