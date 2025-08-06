 
Geo News

Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine

Meghan Markle drops a new photo of her rosé wine on birthday

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 06, 2025

Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine

Meghan Markle is ringing in her birthday with the introduction of her new wine.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is celebrating her 44th birthday this week, turned to her Instagram Stories to share the look of her rosé wine.

"Here we go! First bottle off the line! Toasting to a beautiful day. Our Napa rosé is live" Meghan captioned the photo before tagging As Ever Official.

This comes as Royal expert Hugo Vickers branded Meghan a failure over her lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine

Hugo Vickers added: "I don't think she's been at all successful quite honestly.

"Very soon her children will grow up and I imagine they will be quite resentful at the way in which they've been used. She is using them as part of her marketing campaign.

"Prince Harry always invariably seems to pop up at the end to give credence to her to show that he's on side with her, it's all rather depressing,” he then mocked.

New Prince Andrew book: Did Sarah Ferguson's loyalty shield him from royal fallout?
New Prince Andrew book: Did Sarah Ferguson's loyalty shield him from royal fallout?
King Charles is helping Prince Andrew?
King Charles is helping Prince Andrew?
Surprising reason actors refuse to play Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed video
Surprising reason actors refuse to play Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Prince Andrew branded 'entitled embarrassment' to royal family video
Prince Andrew branded 'entitled embarrassment' to royal family
Fans react to Kate Middleton's major health update video
Fans react to Kate Middleton's major health update
Sarah Ferguson still loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew 30 years after split
Sarah Ferguson still loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew 30 years after split
Sarah Ferguson reacts to major claims about Prince Andrew?
Sarah Ferguson reacts to major claims about Prince Andrew?
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's major secret move video
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's major secret move