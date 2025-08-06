Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine

Meghan Markle is ringing in her birthday with the introduction of her new wine.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is celebrating her 44th birthday this week, turned to her Instagram Stories to share the look of her rosé wine.

"Here we go! First bottle off the line! Toasting to a beautiful day. Our Napa rosé is live" Meghan captioned the photo before tagging As Ever Official.

This comes as Royal expert Hugo Vickers branded Meghan a failure over her lifestyle brand.

Hugo Vickers added: "I don't think she's been at all successful quite honestly.

"Very soon her children will grow up and I imagine they will be quite resentful at the way in which they've been used. She is using them as part of her marketing campaign.

"Prince Harry always invariably seems to pop up at the end to give credence to her to show that he's on side with her, it's all rather depressing,” he then mocked.