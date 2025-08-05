Prince Harry risks Princess Anne’s Ire with upcoming decision

Prince Harry may be forced to make a difficult decision if he receives an invitation to the wedding of his cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harriet Sperling.

The wedding, expected to be attended by several senior royals including Prince William, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, could set the stage for a potentially awkward reunion.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

Relations between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, remain strained.

The Duke of Sussex notably skipped the 2024 wedding of the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, to Olivia Henson, a ceremony attended by over 400 guests and where William served as an usher.

Princess Anne

At the time, Harry and Meghan Markle declined the invitation.

A source told The Times that Harry and Grosvenor reached a “civilised understanding” by phone, with Harry agreeing to stay away to avoid tension.

“It’s a long way to come from California, after all,” the source noted.

With the upcoming nuptials of Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, speculation mounts over whether Harry will again bow out.

While invited, he may choose to avoid a public reunion with his brother, underscoring the ongoing rift within the Royal Family.

Should Harry choose to skip his cousin’s big day, the decision could risk angering Princess Anne, who remains one of the most respected and dutiful members of the Royal Family.

With tensions unresolved, the wedding may yet be another royal event marked by Harry’s absence.