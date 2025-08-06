Meghan Markle birthday brings question on success rate

Meghan Markle has been branded a failure as she rings in her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has turned 44 today, is ridiculed for her flop content projects and lifestyle brand.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It is Meghan Markle's birthday, and as she looks back over the past year I can imagine she's pretty depressed.

"She's started off a lot of things and none of them have come to any great fruition.

"Full marks to her for fully reinventing herself and coming up with new ideas, but it's not working very well."

Hugo Vickers added: "I don't think she's been at all successful quite honestly.

"Very soon her children will grow up and I imagine they will be quite resentful at the way in which they've been used. She is using them as part of her marketing campaign.

"Prince Harry always invariably seems to pop up at the end to give credence to her to show that he's on side with her, it's all rather depressing,” he then mocked.