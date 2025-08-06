Sarah Ferguson was 'jealous' of Princess Diana?

Sarah Ferguson was 'furious' when Princess Diana met JFK Jr.

Sarah Ferguson was reportedly jealous of Princess Diana when she met her schoolgirl crush.

A new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by author Andrew Lownie, has made some shocking revelations.

As quoted by DailyMail, the book revealed that the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew once developed a crush on John F. Kennedy Jr.

Moreover, Sarah was furious when she learned that Lady Diana met him before she did.

The book reveals that Sarah, who got divorced from the Duke of York in 1996, invited JFK Jr. for drinks or dinner at a hotel in NYC after learning that they were at the same time.

While JFK accepted the invitation and Sarah brushed off the fact that he had a girlfriend, Daryl Hannah at the time, the Duchess allegedly said, “That’s not going to bother me!”

“But it bothered Hannah, and Kennedy cancelled, claiming a prior engagement. Staff were then ordered to spy on his apartment all night to check that he had told the truth,” the book revealed further.

Andrew Lowie writes in the book, “The duchess was not to be discouraged, especially after learning that Princess Diana had met Kennedy for 30 minutes at Christmas 1995 at a New York hotel. She was furious: 'He's mine! Why can't she just leave him alone?'”

Detailing about how serious Sarah’s crush was, the author went on to write, “A close conﬁdante revealed: 'She'll suddenly ask, "Do you think Ken will mind that I don't like such and such a thing?"”

“It's incredibly real to her, like a schoolgirl crush. She spends hours talking about him. The fact that she's never even met him doesn't seem to matter at all,'” he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York will be published on August 14, 2025.