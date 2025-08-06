 
Meghan Markle makes first statement after birthday, shares sweet snap

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt birthday message with a new picture on social media

August 06, 2025

Meghan Markle has made her first official statement following her 44th birthday celebrations as she shared a heartfelt message and a candid glimpse into the intimate dinner.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, dressed in a white sequined dress.

The Duchess thanked her husband Prince Harry, family and fans for their lovely messages and support on her birthday.

In the photo, Meghan could be seen surrounded by people. Although the identities of the guests remain undisclosed, the setting appeared to be a private and low-key affair.

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” she captioned the post.

“To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it,” Meghan added.

She further praised the chef, writing, “And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life.”

“Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience.”

