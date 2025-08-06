Meghan Markle branded 'woman behind all flops' on birthday

Meghan Markle is mocked for celebrating herself on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is ringing in her 44th birthday today, turned to the official Instagram of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in a bid to wish herself on the day.

Writing in the caption, the page noted: "Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision, and magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."

Upon the post, internet users were quick to jump the bandwagon and make fun of the Duchess of Sussex.

One wrote in the comments section: "The woman behind all the flops?[laughing face emoji] this is so cringe. It’s like giving yourself a high five lol."

Another one added: "We can be sure that she wrote this because the first thing she does is praise herself and tell us what she wants us to believe she does and is, and she also refers to herself as founder because she wants to remind us that she’s the founder of an empire."

A third noted : "Because of her, i think laws should be implemented against self complimenting, and also there should be laws against complaining from castles and mansions [laughing face emoji]."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.