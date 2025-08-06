 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘drama' triggers birthday distance from Royals

Meghan Markle faces disappointment on her birthday

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 06, 2025

Meghan Markle has received silence from the Royal Family on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is celebrating her 44th birthday this week, was not wished by her in-laws on social media, triggering a telling comment from an expert.

Columnist Lee Cohen reveals: "The Royal Family’s silence wasn’t a snub; it was an understandable dodge of her drama.

"Why on earth would they send birthday wishes to a poisonous troublemaker who haunted the last days of their late matriarch and her beloved husband?” he questioned.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

