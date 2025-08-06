 
Sarah Ferguson is strong pillar for Royals, says expert

Sarah Ferguson is praised for her personality and contribution to the Royal Family

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 06, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is branded the most different member of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew is one of the most kind and brave people out there

Writing for the Sun, royal photographer Arthur Edwards noted: "Fergie was just so different to any other member of the Royal Family."

He then added an anecdote from their meeting in the US: "In Los Angeles she gave a speech at a convention when somebody shouted, 'I love you Fergie,' and she replied 'I’ll get your number later!"

Arthur continued talking about her cheating scandal and ‘mistakes,’ adding "...like the 1992 "toe-sucking" incident in the south of France with her Texan millionaire financial advisor John Bryan, but she just couldn’t cope with being bossed around by the men in grey suits at the Palace and decided to leave the Royal Family."

He added: "...She will always be there for Andrew.

"...Sarah and Andrew are still very close and will be until the day they die,”. It’s the photographer.

