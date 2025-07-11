Prince Harry's CEO talks about King Charles' upcoming attendance with his son

Prince Harry’s CEO talks about King Charles’ upcoming attendance with his s

Prince Harry’s CEO for the Invictus Games just came forward with her hope regarding the next games.

The CEO, Helen Helliwell, from Birmingham recently spoke to People magazine about this.

“We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games,” she said, responding to claims that King Charles and the rest of the Firm might attend this year.

For those unversed, insider reports claim Prince Harry sent out invitations via email for this year’s event.

However, she did make one thing clear, and that is that “we are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans”.

She even gushed over Prince Harry, the founder for the event and said, “I’ve seen the impact. His passion is unsurpassed. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well.”

For those unversed, the games were initially founded in 2014, and that is “his vision that's been realized,” she admitted. One that has “just grown and grown and grown.”

she also added, “I think it's going to be a really special moment for the whole country. But particularly, I think a real sense of pride for him in seeing just how far that movement has come.”

Hope for King Charles’ attended also made the cut, and saw Ms Helliwell say, “Again, we're two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who's going to be there. But obviously, we'd be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time.”

After all, “Queen Elizabeth Hospital treats our wounded and sick, and the Fisher House, which looks after families while the loved ones are being treated, are here. And then some of our military medics are trained at the Royal College of Defense Medicine. Then, of course, we've got the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Center and the reason as well. So really deep connection with the armed forces and then Birmingham just really well, world-renowned for putting on amazing events like the Commonwealth Games.”

This led to her concluding statement where she admitted, “We know they are super-supportive of the armed forces, and we are hoping to tap into that support. So the funding will help us put on an amazing Games for the 550 athletes from 20 nations around the globe. But also then create this impact program which we really wanna see and the run up to the games and afterwards.”