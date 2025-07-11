Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William's true feelings about Meghan exposed

Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William's true feeling about Meghan exposed

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement after Prince William’s true feelings about Meghan Markle have been exposed.

According to a report by the Sun, per Page Six, royal expert Phil Dampier has alleged that the future king was skeptical about Meghan entering the royal family.

The expert says, “I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family.”

Phil Dampier says, “She saw as a steppingstone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about.”

Dampier claimed that William and Harry “fell out” because of the Prince of Wales feelings about the duchess.

Amid these claims, the Majesty Magazine has shared Kensington Palace announcement that Prince William will play in charity polo match on Friday to raise money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales, for the 14th time, will take part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at Guards Polo Club tomorrow, 11th July.

"This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £14,000,000 for well-deserving causes."




