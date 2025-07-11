Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes hit rock bottom again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now fighting for their bare survival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to sack a good chunk of their work force in the US has caused a lot of conversation.

One of which being the possible hidden reason behind this entire thing.

To explain a well placed source spoke to celebrity gossiper Rob Shuter.

According to Yahoo, “This isn’t strategy” that the Sussexes are going for with this move, the insider admitted.

“It’s survival,” plain and simple. “They’re running out of money, and now they’re running out of people,” they explained.

A big reason for that is because “they don’t have the money to keep the team they built.”

Initially the source believes both Harry and Meghan “tried to recreate the royal court — but California doesn’t do crowns on credit.”

For those unversed, this comment came forward as a response to an earlier admission made to Page Six.

The source in question at the time said, “It’s the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper. Milk lasts longer than their employees.”