Queen Camilla all set to receive major honour amid Prince William's ultimatum

Queen Camilla is all set to receive a major honour amid his step son and heir to throne Prince William’s ultimatum.

Prince William has reportedly warned King Charles about Queen Camilla as the monarch's final days are being darkened by contentious conversations about her boozing.

The royal insiders told the Radar Online recently, William is now demanding that his swilling stepmother dry out – or she can kiss her place of privilege goodbye once she's widowed and he becomes king.

Amid these claims, royal expert Richard Palmer has reported Queen Camilla will be appointed Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “Queen Camilla will be appointed Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom today when she attends a ceremony on the nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Astute in Devonport naval base. She’s the first royal in the honorary role, which dates back to the mid-16th Century.”

HMS Astute, first of her class, is the lead submarine in the Royal Navy’s fleet of Attack submarines and is one of the most advanced SSNs in the world.

It has been described as ‘more complex than the Space Shuttle‘ and is arguably the finest attack submarine in the world today.

The Astute Class she represents are the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy.

Astute is a symbol of how far the ‘Silent Service’ has come in a century. Her keel was laid almost exactly 100 years to the day after the keel of Holland 1, the first Royal Navy submarine, was laid at the same yard in Barrow, according to the Royal Navy.