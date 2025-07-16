Prince Harry lands in tumultuous waters over his plans for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry planning a future for Archie, Lilibet fully separate from Meghan’s wishes

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold has just come forward with his thoughts on Prince Harry’s plans for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He spoke to Study Dog, per Hello! when delivering the verdict, and started by commenting on how “keen” the Duke looks when it comes to enrolling his kids in a British school.

“It’s very likely and completely possible,” he was also quoted saying.

“If they have their younger education in America, I’m sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education.”

However it’s important to note that “then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes.”

It is pertinent to mention though that Meghan holds a polar opposite view, which she shared in a 2022 interview with The Cut.

“Sorry,” Meghan said at the time. “I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,” she said in reference to cameras probably following her children around the school premises in case they would have ended up in British schools.

Still, the two children of the Spare to the throne are still entitled to the titles of Prince and Princess, which are often given to all grandchildren of the current King.

However, a big reason the Sussexes vied for this ‘birth right’ is because “Prince Harry wants to keep the HRH [His/Her Royal Highness] titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life.”