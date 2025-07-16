Meghan Markle the driving force behind peace talks with King Charles?

Meghan Markle the mind behind initiating London peace talks with King Charles?

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is the driving force behind Prince Harry and King Charles’ peace summit, held in London last week.

Speaking with Royal Insider, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams talked of the person who initiated peace talks with the royals.

He noted how the monarch is battling cancer and is seeking family connection while the Duke of Sussex is emotionally displaced.

But he claimed that Meghan could be the driving force behind the meeting as it could be a strategic effort to benefit from the royal association.

“What makes this matter so extraordinary is that we don’t actually know who initiated the meeting, though it was probably the Sussexes, who leaked details of it, and whether Prince William knew of it," the expert said.

Fitzwilliams added, “King Charles is battling cancer, in his late seventies, and would like a relationship with his grandchildren. Prince Harry is an exile and undoubtedly feels it."

"Clearly, Meghan is the stronger of the couple, and they undoubtedly have an agenda which is linked, as are all their ventures, to the royal family, which they have trashed so mercilessly in the past when it suited them.”