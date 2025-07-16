Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to play 'trump card' if peace talks stall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next trick revealed if King Charles peace talks fail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another trick up their sleeves in case their peace talks with King Charles fail, a new report has revealed.

According to a royal commentator, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can you a “trump card” if their reconciliation efforts go in vain.

In a conversation with Royal Insider, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the couple may strategically use the invitation to the Invictus Games as a tactical advantage.

“However, the invitation to Invictus, an important military charity, is a trump card which the Sussexes will use, and they can, as is clear, be utterly ruthless,” the expert said.

He added, “Leaking the details of the meeting might suit their agenda. They have declared they are ‘frustrated’ by this. But need attention with so much at stake with their Netflix contract soon due for renewal.”

Harry’s top aides and the representatives to monarch had a meeting, which was held on a club terrace in London last week.

At the peace summit, Harry was represented by his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines, as well as Liam Maguire, head of the Sussexes' PR team in the UK.

On the other hand, King Charles sent his communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to speak on his behalf.

According to a source, there was no "formal agenda" to the meeting, but there were "things both sides wanted to talk about.”