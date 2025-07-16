Prince William, Kate Middleton set strict condition on Prince Harry reunion

Prince William, Kate Middleton want THIS from Prince Harry to consider meeting him

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly set a strict condition on reconciling with Prince Harry amid possibility of a reunion.

According to reports, the representatives to the Duke of Sussex held a peace summit with King Charles’ top aides in London after years of feud.

It was also reported that the Prince of Wales’ team was not invited to the peace talks and William most probably learnt about the meeting in newspapers.

Speaking on the possibility of Harry also making amends with the William and Kate, royal expert Richard Eden said the Prince of Wales has not forgotten the public attacks of Sussexes against the royal family.

“For his brother and sister-in-law to betray that trust in the most public way is something that he will never forget, even if he does eventually forgive them,” Eden shared.

He shared that “repentance” is necessary because of the allegations Harry and Meghan made against Kate, the Princess of Wales.

According to Royal Insider, Eden further said that William and Kate would not extend any olive branch to Harry or his wife Meghan Markle even if they reconcile with King Charles.

“There will be no ‘olive branches’ offered, or meetings at private members’ clubs between aides, until William and Catherine receive apologies from the Sussexes,” he said.

“Frankly, that’s the least they deserve.”