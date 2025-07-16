Kate Middleton secretly meets King Charles as Prince Harry 'ready to make peace'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly held a secret meeting with his father-in-law King Charles amid reports of peace summit between the monarch and Prince Harry’s aides.

The King has also assigned the major role to his beloved daughter-in-law.

According to a report by the Blast, the Princess of Wales met privately with the King to promise him she would do everything within her power to fix the rift between the royal family and Prince Harry.

The royal insider says, "She believes time is running out, and she's not going to stand by and let this family fall apart."

The source went on saying, "Charles has had enough of the fighting. He wants Harry back in the fold before it's too late."

King Charles sees Kate Middleton as the “key to making that happen”, the insider said and added “William isn't on board, but Charles believes Kate can change his mind."

Meanwhile, the insider told RadarOnline "Harry is ready to make peace. He knows the clock is ticking. Kate believes he and William will regret it forever if they don't fix this now."

Kate Middleton’s meeting with King Charles comes amid claims the monarch and Harry both desire to forget the past and focus on the future.

The insider says, "Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk."