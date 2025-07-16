King Charles, Prince Harry peace summit: Who leaked the news?

Royal expert on who gains from leaked Charles, Harry peace talks

A royal expert has revealed who stands to gain from the London peace summit between King Charles’ aides and representatives to Prince Harry.

According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, the Buckingham Palace has nothing to gain by leaking the details of the meeting which was supposed to be a “secret” peace summit.

However, he noted that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have a practice of staying in news.

He told The Sun that it was not coincidence that Harry and Charles’ aides, Liam Maguire, Tobyn Andreae, and Meredith Maines, were clicked standing on the balcony randomly.

"We have to ask ourselves, did some random figure pass by and say, 'oh, hello There's Tobyn Andreae talking to the Sussex team - take a photograph and sell it to the newspapers,’ he said.

"That seems to me to be a bit far-fetched. I think it's first of all very odd to have a meeting on a balcony if it's meant to be private.

"And so, secondly, it looks to me as though somebody leaked it, and the obvious people to do that would be the Sussex team,” Vickers continued.

"Having done that, of course it's also absolutely in keeping that they would then deny having done so.

"I don't think it would be Buckingham Palace. I don't see what possible gain they would have out of leaking it. I don't think that they are particularly leakers where I'm afraid I think the Sussex team are."

He went on to talk on what could have motivated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leak the details to the media.

Vickers said, "Well, they always want to stay in the news, because they are celebrities now.

"They have to come up with a good news story and let's face it, If there's a thought of reconciliation, then this is a good story, because the relations between Prince Harry and his father and his brother particularly, have been very bad, which is sad.

"We know that the King has stated. I mean even Prince Harry mentions that in his memoirs, that he didn't want his last years to be made miserable between with rows with his son between his sons."