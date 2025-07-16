King Charles makes powerful statement amid peace talks with Prince Harry

King Charles speaks on important issue after his aide met Prince Harry’s team

King Charles made a powerful speech as he addressed the impact of violent knife crimes at a round-table held at St James’s Palace.

The monarch met with victims, youth workers, and campaigners to commemorate one year since he initially hosted a summit on the issue.

One of the campaigners, Kyle Shaw Tullin, who shared how he nearly lost his life after being stabbed at 17 and spent two weeks in hospital.

He further spoke about how joining a local boxing gym became a turning point as training left him "too tired" to get caught up in trouble.

Kyle revealed that he is now serving in the Royal Marines and boxing for Team GB, as report by The Mirror.

Reacting to it, Charles told him as he addressed the meeting, "I was riveted to hear what Kyle was saying about his experiences.

The King continued, "Because it does seem to me, what you were saying, about being too exhausted to get into trouble, is quite a good point you're a teenager.

“And otherwise, you cost so much energy, which could go the wrong way if it's not helped to go in a positively constructive direction. So that was a good point.

"There was a wonderful old Irishman I knew years ago who said that two sheep's heads are always better than one,” the monarch added.

“And it's true if you bring more people together who are involved in the same sort of field, then there is a great deal more you can achieve.

"So I'm enormously grateful to you all. I look forward very much to seeing the actual progress on the ground, which will make a huge difference to so many parents' lives, otherwise they're devastated by the terrifying result of violent knife crime."

