Kate Middleton branded best thing for Royals after Diana

Kate Middleton is lauded for her presence in the Royal Family after the death of Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales, who is the successor of Princess Diana, is the best thing that could happen to the monarchy, admit Royal fans.

Speaking to Mirror in a recent survey, a Royal admirer penned: "You are so lucky to have a very professional, clever and well-educated person as Princess of Wales. She is a princess of today! Compared to Mary [Denmark], Letizia [Spain], Mette Marit [Norway] and Victoria [Sweden], who all do a great job, but your Catherine is the born diplomat - and some of you underestimate her wisdom - and importance for Britain!"

Another shared: "Kate is the best thing for the RF since Princess Diana,"

while a third wrote in another Mirror article: "Always elegant and charming. One the best royals."

A fourth reader stated: "This poll is not able to take into account that, if Catherine did not exist, someone equally attractive in appearance and personality could well be married to William. Catherine is understandably very popular, but so was Queen Elizabeth II before her - even more so. All the Monarchy needs is at least one very lovable main character every generation - and the others in the Family reliable and enthusiastic patriots for UK and the Commonwealth."

Another then lauded the future Queen : "Neither of them ever got close to the most popular Royal in history, Diana. She was on a level Kate cannot dream of and that’s from an anti-royalist. To be honest Kate can’t reach that level because she’s only popular with old women and royalists, she has no connection with the young or even the middle aged."